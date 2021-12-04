Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will post $117.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.70 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $113.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $482.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.50 million to $485.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $563.37 million, with estimates ranging from $544.72 million to $582.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

BAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.85.

Bandwidth stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.71. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $133,324 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Bandwidth by 50.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

