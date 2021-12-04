Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). AxoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

AxoGen stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. 556,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,108. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $68,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 266.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 97.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

