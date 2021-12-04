YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,270.77

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,270.77 ($16.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,559.60 ($20.38). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,550 ($20.25), with a volume of 78,788 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital cut YouGov to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,455 ($19.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,356.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,270.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from YouGov’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. YouGov’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

About YouGov (LON:YOU)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

