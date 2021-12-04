Yield Protocol Price Hits $0.0379 on Exchanges (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $70,404.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00040478 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00231805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

