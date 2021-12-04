YF Link Market Cap Hits $31.44 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. YF Link has a market cap of $31.44 million and $1.61 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YF Link has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for approximately $610.48 or 0.01290998 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YF Link

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

