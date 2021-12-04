Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.89

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 1910356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $292,430.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,211. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Yext by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

