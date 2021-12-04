Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$102 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.15 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.90.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.24. 2,086,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,699. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $93,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,666.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,211. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Yext by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Yext by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

