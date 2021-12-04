Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

NYSE YEXT opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. Yext has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $20.23.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $101,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,193 shares of company stock worth $1,019,211 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yext by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Yext by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Yext by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

