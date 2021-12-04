Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.10)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $100.0-102.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.22 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.90.

YEXT stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,699. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. Yext has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $93,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,211 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Yext by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Yext by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yext by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Yext by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

