Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.70

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.70 and traded as high as $18.37. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 4,156 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

