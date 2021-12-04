Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,020 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Yamana Gold worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,075,000 after buying an additional 4,364,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 274,932 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,724,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,529 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,541,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,131 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUY. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.26.

AUY opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

