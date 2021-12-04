XMON Trading Down 13.9% This Week (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for $13,923.75 or 0.29013943 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XMON has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. XMON has a market cap of $20.81 million and $729,693.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00058556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.49 or 0.08302777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00064660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00083750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,966.97 or 0.99952287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

