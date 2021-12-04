Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO Sells $27,180.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $27,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $185.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.50. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 340.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Wrap Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 22.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 190.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 48.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 21.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

