Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO Sells $27,180.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $27,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $185.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.50. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $9.80.
Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 340.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on WRAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.
About Wrap Technologies
Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.
