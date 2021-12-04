WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $997.39

WPP plc (LON:WPP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 997.39 ($13.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). WPP shares last traded at GBX 1,061 ($13.86), with a volume of 2,072,224 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPP. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.09) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.00) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,160.89 ($15.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £12.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,036.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 997.89.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

