WOWswap (WOW) Price Hits $8.77

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.77 or 0.00017754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $581,618.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00059957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.07 or 0.08246662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00064556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00082995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,351.77 or 0.97872924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

