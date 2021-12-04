Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRDLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of WRDLY stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 73,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,793. Worldline has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

