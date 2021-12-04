Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 1,606 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63.

WDAY stock opened at $266.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,483.20, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,504,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Workday by 10,667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Workday by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

