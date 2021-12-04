WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Trading 0.8% Higher

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.36. 26,279 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 419% from the average session volume of 5,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 2.43% of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

