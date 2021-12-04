Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stake Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Willis Lease Finance worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $218.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $70.79 million during the quarter.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

