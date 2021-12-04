William Blair Weighs in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.95 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,036.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.