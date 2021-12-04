William Blair Lowers BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.03. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.