William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

