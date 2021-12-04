WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $627.64 million and approximately $14.98 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00036412 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00023001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005940 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

