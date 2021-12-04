Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 23.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool stock opened at $223.04 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.23 and a 200-day moving average of $220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

