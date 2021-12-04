Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.03

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.03 and traded as high as C$26.68. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$26.17, with a volume of 171,447 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTE. TD Securities increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.08.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$86.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5560079 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

