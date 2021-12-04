Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 960,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of WAB stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,653. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $477,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

