Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce earnings per share of $2.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NYSE WAL opened at $105.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,245,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

