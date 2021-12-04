West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Purchases $31,850.00 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick J. Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00.

WTBA stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,042 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 41.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 32.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

