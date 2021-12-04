Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $128,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.80 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

