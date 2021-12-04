Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.21.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.40. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 77.31, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.