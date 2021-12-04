Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

