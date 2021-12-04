Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 748,163 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748,163 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1,180.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

CZA opened at $91.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $96.29.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.