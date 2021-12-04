Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 46,825 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 46,825 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Urban Outfitters worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123,034 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 88,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $31.60 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

