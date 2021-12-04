Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Douglas Emmett worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.40, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.