Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 133,166 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,166 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Antero Resources worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 4.34. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

