WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.29-4.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.290-$4.330 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average is $92.24. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.