WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.290-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.29-4.33 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.17. 1,499,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,193. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average of $92.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

