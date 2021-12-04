WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.728 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by 21.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.
Shares of WEC stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86.
Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.
In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.