WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.728 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by 21.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.