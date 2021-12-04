Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in November

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Webjet stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Webjet has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

