Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

