Wallington Asset Management LLC Purchases 583 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 113,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in 3M by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 516,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.92.

3M stock opened at $172.59 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.55. The company has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

