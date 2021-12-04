Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $54.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $54,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

