Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $16.20 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wallington Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

GOOG stock opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,866.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2,730.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

