Wallington Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Facebook by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $306.84 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

