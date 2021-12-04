Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

