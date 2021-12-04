VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.51 billion-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.190-$7.190 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.18.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.86. 3,832,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 52 week low of $113.87 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.97.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

