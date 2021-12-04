Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 288.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 96,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 71,878 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. 1,568,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

