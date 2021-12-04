Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi Purchases 1,200 Shares

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,946,000 after buying an additional 96,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

