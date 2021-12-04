Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi Purchases 1,200 Shares

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of VSTO stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $48.75.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
