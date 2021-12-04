Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the third quarter worth $39,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 46,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period.

NYSE:VGI remained flat at $$11.54 during trading hours on Friday. 52,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,454. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

