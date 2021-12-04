Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCISY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

